



It’s a highly anticipated vote after delegate Mary Ann Lisanti admitted to using a racial slur to describe Prince George’s County and then apologized; promising to undergo diversity training.

The Harford County delegate continued to dodge questions over whether or not she’d resign after calling Prince George’s County an “N-word district.”

The calls for the delegate to resign grew across Maryland from the governor to fellow Democrats like Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks.

“When you come to work and you’re paid by the people of the state of Maryland and you utter those words at work, you ought to lose your job,” said Alsobrooks.

Lisanti is a second-term lawmaker and a member of the House Economic Matters Committee.

Her district represents many parts of Harford County, including Edgewood, where people told WJZ they were hurt by her choice of words.

“To represent us and use that kind of language, it just is very unfair to us and the world and communities,” said one resident.

Others were more forgiving.

“I think she apologized,” another resident said. “and that’s fine by me. I don’t know about anyone else but everybody makes mistakes.”

Lisanti first denied ever using the racial slur, saying that she didn’t remember but then made an apology in a statement saying that word wasn’t in her vocabulary.

She announced stepping down from leadership positions and agreed to participate in sensitivity training.

Thursday’s vote will put the pressure on for her step down.

That decision is expected to happen after the House votes Thursday night.

