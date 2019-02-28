DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow, March 1.

Why you may ask? A system will be moving our way with a slug of moisture that will likely bring periods of wet snow and some sleet to the region that may start around 2 a.m.

We expect it to last through the morning commute and produce about 1-3 inches of snow, with more north and west.

By later in the morning, some drizzle will occur as temperatures will rise to about 37 degrees.

Expect morning driving issues in many areas which will slow your morning activities!

Warmer air will bring some showers Saturday, but another round of mixed precipitation may break out later Sunday into Monday when colder air arrives.

Do drive with care, clean off your car and have your lights on before heading out on the roads!  Bob Turk

