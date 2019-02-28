



#mdwx I am thinking March is coming in like a Lion. A small Lion but none the less. I need a beach. pic.twitter.com/h5woppAtWG — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 28, 2019

So March the first is tomorrow. Will it come in like a Lion and exit as a Lamb or vice versa? Looking like a Lion to be honest. A small snowfall is going to occur right along the I-70 corridor. North, South, East, or West of I-70, just trace amounts expected. But 1 to 3 inches is not out of the question around “the Metro.” And actually that amount has been raised from the 1-2 inch forecast last night. Not a giant event, but nonetheless, a royal pain in the rear.

I have been saying and it is worth repeating that March, at least the first 21 days, (the last 21 days of this season if you will), are Winter’s WILD CARD. This next month can feel like its own year. Conversely it can be a walk in the park. Time will tell.

Late Winter flowers are starting to show in very sunny areas, and yesterday I heard a Robin chirping for a mate. All these “triggers” of Spring do, though, help to temper the stress of the wait for March to end.

On the horizon will be some rain Saturday morning, then Sunday night into Monday morning another shot of some snow in the area. Then quite cold as we move into the first full week of March. The WILD CARD month.

MB!

