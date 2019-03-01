



An 11-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree child abuse of a baby who was left in her care Feb. 24.

Detectives responded to an area hospital at 3:25 p.m. after getting a report of an injured baby. The baby, identified as 1-year-old Paxton Davis, was suffering from severe injuries to his upper body.

Davis died Thursday.

A preliminary investigation showed that Davis was left in the care of the 11-year-old’s adult family members at their home on Pearl Dr. in Suitland Feb. 23.

When the mother left the 11-year-old and the baby alone in order to run an errand Sunday morning, the 11-year-old admitted to assaulting the baby, causing fatal injuries.

The 11-year-old and the baby are not related.

The motive is under investigation and the 11-year-old has been committed to a juvenile facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call detectives at (301) 772-4925.

