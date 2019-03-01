SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — An 11-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree child abuse of a baby who was left in her care Feb. 24.
Detectives responded to an area hospital at 3:25 p.m. after getting a report of an injured baby. The baby, identified as 1-year-old Paxton Davis, was suffering from severe injuries to his upper body.
Davis died Thursday.
A preliminary investigation showed that Davis was left in the care of the 11-year-old’s adult family members at their home on Pearl Dr. in Suitland Feb. 23.
When the mother left the 11-year-old and the baby alone in order to run an errand Sunday morning, the 11-year-old admitted to assaulting the baby, causing fatal injuries.
The 11-year-old and the baby are not related.
The motive is under investigation and the 11-year-old has been committed to a juvenile facility.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call detectives at (301) 772-4925.
