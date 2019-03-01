DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE  (WJZ) — A suspect who allegedly shot a man in the back Feb. 21. was arrested by detectives Thursday morning in northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Mount Pleasant Ave. at 9:05 p.m. for a shooting. There, they found a 47-year-year old man who told detectives that he was shot in the back as he left a house in the block.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Thursday, detectives arrested 28-year-old Nolan Floyd at 11:30 a.m. before taking him to Central Booking.

Nolan Floyd photo courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

Floyd has been charged with first-degree attempted murder. He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s