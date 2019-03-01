



A suspect who allegedly shot a man in the back Feb. 21. was arrested by detectives Thursday morning in northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Mount Pleasant Ave. at 9:05 p.m. for a shooting. There, they found a 47-year-year old man who told detectives that he was shot in the back as he left a house in the block.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Thursday, detectives arrested 28-year-old Nolan Floyd at 11:30 a.m. before taking him to Central Booking.

Floyd has been charged with first-degree attempted murder. He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

