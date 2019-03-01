DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve dreamed of cheering on the sidelines of all Ravens home games, this weekend is your chance to make it happen!

The Ravens are hosting auditions for the 2019 cheerleading squad on Saturday, March 2.

Both men and women who want to join have to register online by 3 p.m. Friday, March 1. They can also register in person Saturday morning at 9:30 at the Merritt Club on East Center Street.

Auditions will then be held later in the afternoon with call backs on Sunday.

