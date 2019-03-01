



The Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company’s biggest selling season, by hiring 750 associates in Baltimore.

The company is offering opportunities from sales and cashiers, to operations and online order fulfillment. Positions are permanent, part-time, and seasonal.

College students, retirees, and veterans are encouraged by The Home Depot to apply.

Available positions vary by store. Interested candidates can fill out a 15-minute application or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area.

Message and data rates may apply.

