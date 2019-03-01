



A 21-year-old woman fatally shot in the head in Baltimore Wednesday wasn’t the intended target.

Police arrested 25-year-old Ramon Burks Thursday in Kaylyn High’s fatal shooting, but said she wasn’t the intended target.

Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 21-Year-Old Kaylyn High

Burks was allegedly fighting with another person when he fired the gun, striking and killing High.

It’s unclear whether the victim knew the suspect.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East 22nd Street around 9:34 p.m.

Officers responded after an alert from Shot Spotter.

Someone had rushed High to an area hospital. She was taken into surgery but died.

