ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland legislative panels have advanced a bill to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor’s help.

The House Health and Government Operations Committee and the House Judiciary Committee voted for the bill Friday. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

The measure would allow adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs if a doctor finds they have six months or less to live.

The physician must certify that the person has the capacity to make the decision, and the prescription can only be self-administered by the individual.

Medically assisted deaths are legal in seven states, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

