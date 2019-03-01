DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Sick of the snow? Sorry, there’s more wintry weather on its way to Maryland.

The first round will come in Friday night.

Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Friday Night

Moisture moving into our area could freeze overnight. Sleet is expected overnight into Friday morning for the northern part of the state — including parts of Harford, Carroll, Baltimore counties — out to Western Maryland.

The second round is expected Sunday night into Monday.

At this time, mostly rain is expected with that system but some wintry mix is also possible.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the systems headed our way.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

