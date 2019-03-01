Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sick of the snow? Sorry, there’s more wintry weather on its way to Maryland.
The first round will come in Friday night.
Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Friday Night
Moisture moving into our area could freeze overnight. Sleet is expected overnight into Friday morning for the northern part of the state — including parts of Harford, Carroll, Baltimore counties — out to Western Maryland.
The second round is expected Sunday night into Monday.
At this time, mostly rain is expected with that system but some wintry mix is also possible.
WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the systems headed our way.
