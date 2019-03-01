



Sick of the snow? Sorry, there’s more wintry weather on its way to Maryland.

The first round will come in Friday night.

Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Friday Night

Moisture moving into our area could freeze overnight. Sleet is expected overnight into Friday morning for the northern part of the state — including parts of Harford, Carroll, Baltimore counties — out to Western Maryland.

#mdwx With some rain glancing by the area, and colder temps N&W some Wintry Mix is possible in the shaded region. Advisory is out from 7 P.M. to 7 A.M. pic.twitter.com/ZxbFf9z1HQ — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 1, 2019

The second round is expected Sunday night into Monday.

At this time, mostly rain is expected with that system but some wintry mix is also possible.

#mdwx Now that we are, basically by This day's "event", the next "bump in the road" could be late Sunday into early Monday. We will talk this at Noon, 4-5-6-11. pic.twitter.com/xtVpuY0lNn — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 1, 2019

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the systems headed our way.

