



The latest round of winter weather brought 1-3 inches across the area but as soon as the morning rush started, it began to taper off.

Mother nature delivered a light dose of winter weather with a Friday snowfall that blanketed Maryland with several inches.

State Police Responded To 61 Crashes, 1 Fatal

“It was crazy,” said Lakisha Beverly “Waking up with all the snow on the car and everything, and I had to come out early and brush off the car.”

In Reisterstown, crews were out early treating and clearing the roads.

“Snow plows have gone up and down,” said Jeff Spurrier “It’s just, you don’t have to scrape too much off, just brush it off and do a little shoveling, that’s it. No problem at all.”

The snow had stopped by the time the morning rush picked up.

“I thought it was going to be worse than it was,” said Rick Giesler. “But no shoveling, no slipper streets, broom to clean the snow off the truck. Life is good.”

It wasn’t a major concern for drivers or those out for a stroll in Bel Air.

“It’s one of those snows that is not too cold, not one of those with a chill cutting through you,” said Bevan Crocker. “So you get to go out an enjoy one of nature’s finest spectacles.”

And even though winter is not quite over, some are already over this weather.

“March is still a bad month too. For weather like this, I am worn out,” said William D. Simpson. “I have been doing this since the end of December.”

Some just downright hate the season.

“I hate winter,” said Beverly. “I’m a summer baby, winter is the worst. I’ve had enough, I’m ready to come outside and enjoy Baltimore.”

Another Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday night for some areas where there is a concern the rain could freeze as temperatures drop.

