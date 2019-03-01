DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory that was issued for most of Maryland Thursday was cancelled Friday morning. However another advisory was issued for parts of Maryland Friday night.

It remains in effect for parts of Hartford, Carroll and Baltimore counties. The concern is rain could freeze overnight.

Snow fell overnight covering cars, trees and some roads that were not pre-treated.

Two area schools districts closed and the remained delayed opening.

Another round of snowy weather is forecasted for Sunday.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm.

