



A winter weather advisory that was issued for most of Maryland Thursday was cancelled Friday morning. However another advisory was issued for parts of Maryland Friday night.

It remains in effect for parts of Hartford, Carroll and Baltimore counties. The concern is rain could freeze overnight.

#mdwx Just in. Advisories for the Eastern Shore dropped. The advisory you see for parts of Harford, Baltimore, and Carroll counties are for tonight into the morning hours of tomorrow. some concern that light rain could freeze… Now back to your regularly scheduled program. pic.twitter.com/4O6Hv4jPlX — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 1, 2019

Snow fell overnight covering cars, trees and some roads that were not pre-treated.

Two area schools districts closed and the remained delayed opening.

Another round of snowy weather is forecasted for Sunday.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm.

Click here for the latest weather information.

Download WJZ’s Weather app to have the latest weather information at your fingertips.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook