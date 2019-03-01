



A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Baltimore and northwest Harford counties from 2p.m. Sunday through 4a.m. Monday morning.

Heavy snow is possible Sunday during the day and extending into Sunday night.

Maryland Weather: 2 More Rounds Of Wintry Mix Coming

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches or more inches are possible making travel very difficult.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says the the slow moving nature of this storm will cause accumulation to build in the effected areas.

Temperatures will be at or above freezing during the duration of the storm causing a heavy wet snow to fall.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

There is also a Winter Storm Watch in effect for western Maryland from Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm.

Click here for the latest weather information.

Download WJZ’s Weather app to have the latest weather information at your fingertips.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook