



A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of northern and western Maryland from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

Heavy snow is possible Sunday during the day and extending into Sunday night.

Maryland Weather: 2 More Rounds Of Wintry Mix Coming

Total snow accumulations of 5 or more inches are possible making travel very difficult.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm.

