



A new brewing company is opening Friday in Baltimore County.

Pooles Island Brewing Company is opening in at at 11695 Crossroads Circle near White Marsh.

The 10,000 square-foot brewery features a 3,200-square-foot tap room.

“Cenosillicaphobia means the fear of an empty glass,” said head brewer Patrick Jones. “It is my job to make the goods available to fill it, whether it is light, dark, sweet or hoppy. Hopefully everyone’s fears will be dashed on a continuous basis.”

The brewery will employ 10 people within the year.

“Our goal is to create a brewery that is respectful to the various traditional styles as well as push the limits of the creativity, explained Roger Bedard, General Manager of Pooles Island Brewing Company. “Our taproom will be inviting, relaxing and a place where you will want to spend an afternoon.”

A public grand opening will be held Friday at 5 p.m.

