



Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested early Friday morning following a car crash in Owings Mills, according to a report by The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Police told the Sun officers responded to a report of a car hitting a tree in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road around 6:48 a.m. It’s about a mile from the Ravens facility.

Collins, 24, was arrested at the scene.

No comment from Collins or the Ravens yet.

