Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens player Matthew Judon’s daughter is ready to play some football!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens player Matthew Judon’s daughter is ready to play some football!
Like her dad and other players training, Aniyah Judon trains for the 40-yard dash.
NFL Game Day posted this cute video on their Twitter account.
In the video, Aniyah completes a number of workouts in the gym alongside other players.
The competition helps raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook