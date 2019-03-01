DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens player Matthew Judon’s daughter is ready to play some football!

Like her dad and other players training, Aniyah Judon trains for the 40-yard dash.

NFL Game Day posted this cute video on their Twitter account.

In the video, Aniyah completes a number of workouts in the gym alongside other players.

The competition helps raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

