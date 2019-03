Just hours after news broke that Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested, he was released by the team.

Collins was arrested early Friday morning following a car crash in Owings Mills.

Baltimore County Police said that Collins’ bail hearing is not expected to occur until after midnight on Friday.

It didn’t take long for football fans to take to social media following his arrest.

Ravens are going to be wack now why the Ravens are trying to release Alex Collins. — Malachi Production (@malachizoutlook) March 2, 2019

Collins joined the Ravens in 2017.

Feb 2019: “Gus Edwards is our starting running back” Feb 2018: “Alex Collins is our starting running back” Feb 2017: “Terrance West is our starting running back” Feb 2016: “Justin Forsett is our starting running back” pic.twitter.com/DkMg1cE7wF — Purple Reign Show (@PurpleReignShow) February 28, 2019

In 2017, Collins started 12 games for the Ravens. He rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

In 2018, Collins saw action in 10 games for the Ravens. He rushed for 411 yards and seven touchdowns.

That is really disappointing. Alex Collins is a talented back that wasn’t utilized enough last year, I’m bummed to hear he’s gone. I realize this is likely related to his arrest and car accident this morning, and honestly that’s more what I’m disappointed in https://t.co/4d8CliPtUh — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) March 1, 2019

