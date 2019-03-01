Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, St. Mary's County, St. Mary's County MedStar Hospital, Syndicated, Talkers


LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Department is seeking the identity of a suspect accused of stealing a vintage nurse’s cape.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, the suspect stole a 1950’s nurses cape from a historical exhibit at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

 

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call 301-475-4200.

