



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Department is seeking the identity of a suspect accused of stealing a vintage nurse’s cape.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, the suspect stole a 1950’s nurses cape from a historical exhibit at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call 301-475-4200.

