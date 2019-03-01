DENTON, Md. (WJZ) — State Police arrested a Talbot County woman Thursday after she left an 18-month-old child along the roadside.
Troopers from the Easton Barrack were dispatched to Rt. 328 near Asbury Dr. in Denton just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call from a motorist about a child that had been left along the side of the road.
A preliminary investigation showed that 29-year-old Elizabeth Newnam was standing outside of her car when a motorist driving by saw her throwing something into a nearby field.
A witness told investigators that it looked like Newnam had hit a deer and that when they turned around to help Newnam, she had quickly fled the scene.
After walking over to where Newnam had just been, the witness found a child with visible injuries.
Moments later, troopers found Newnam inside of her car with her 1-year-old son on Rt. 328 at Kingston Landing Rd. not far from the location where she had left the 18-month-old.
Newman had detectable signs of possible impairment and was taken into custody without incident.
The 18-month-old child was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Newnam is charged with second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence.
She is currently being held at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond.
