



I do not want to jinx anything but last night was another “swing and a miss” by Mom Nature. We did have a uniform 3 inch snowfall around the area. Driving in at 4 A.M. was problematic enough that I can’t believe conditions are as well as they are as I write this for you at 6:45 A.M. Snow has stopped. Advisories for the Metro and surrounding counties have dropped and we are on our way to a day of some drizzle with a high of 37°.

A little drizzle but seasonal temps tomorrow. Then comes Sunday afternoon, night and into Monday morning…and some concern.

Right now we are trending the forecast for just rain Sunday afternoon then, perhaps, a period of snow at night. There WILL be a band of 6 to 10″ of snow across New York state though. If the track of the Low bringing this energy to the East Coast does not change Mom Nature can take her bat and go have a seat on the bench. Again. Let’s hope so.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

