Snow ended early Friday after dropping 1-3 inches across the region.

Rain has moved back into most areas, but some sleet and freezing rain and wet snow is occurring in western and northern Maryland where a winter weather advisory will be in effect until 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Some sun and milder air will move our way after the rain and mixed precipitation moves out.

On Sunday yet another system will begin to approach the region.

Rain and some mixed precipitation is likely again with some snow possible further north and west.

This system is so far away that the exact track is impossible to pin down.

Please stay tuned all weekend for updates on that next system.

Much colder air will follow next week all around the eastern third of the nation.

Have a great weekend. Bob Turk

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook