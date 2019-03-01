



Police are investigating after a man was left hospitalized from a shooting Friday morning in west Baltimore.

Officers responded at 8:13 a.m. to the 2000 block of Ruxton Ave. for a reported shooting.

There they found a man with a gunshot wound to his face and chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting are urged to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

