DELAYED OPENINGSSeveral area schools will be delayed due to weather. Click here for a full list
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Police are investigating after a man was left hospitalized from a shooting Friday morning in west Baltimore.

Officers responded at 8:13 a.m. to the 2000 block of Ruxton Ave. for a reported shooting.

There they found a man with a gunshot wound to his face and chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting are urged to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s