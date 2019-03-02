



Jody LeCornu, a Towson University student, was shot and killed in Baltimore County 23 years ago.

Her twin sister has never given up the search to find who pulled the trigger.

The family hopes that answers could come soon.

On display above three of Baltimore’s busy thoroughfares are billboards begging for answers.

“It’s hard,” Jenny Carrieri, LeCornu’s sister, said. “I mean, I struggle. I struggle a lot.”

Saturday marks the 23rd anniversary of LeCornu’s death. She was shot and killed on York Road in Baltimore County.

Carrieri has made it her life’s mission to find her sisters killer.

“The day that we buried her was rainy and cold,” Carrieri said. “So it’s kind of brought me back to that. Yesterday I was thinking a lot about her and just feeling really sad, and frustrated.”

LeCornu was shot in the back while in her car in the Drumcastle Shopping Center.

She then drove across the street to York Road Plaza where she later died.

Witnesses say that they saw a stocky black man wearing a camouflage jacket, take something from LeCornu’s car and then drive away in a white BMW.

But nobody has ever been arrested.

“This case started off with a limited amount of information, limited leads that we were able to investigate,” Jennifer Peach, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said. “We have exhausted all of those leads.”

Police have received tips in recent years, but hope that the new billboards will bring forth the answer.

“I have so many incredible blessings in my life,” Carrieri said. “I feel very grateful. But it’s just this sadness that I carry with me all the time.”

