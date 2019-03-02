



March on Maryland organized and led the third-annual Annapolis Women’s March Saturday.

The march began at the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial and proceded through Annapolis to the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial.

Multiple speakers were at the event to give attendees information on the challenges that their community faces.

LIRS President Krish Vignarajah, D.E.S.I.R.E. Addiction Ministry Founder Toni Strong-Pratt and co-founder of March On The Campus Meera Devotta spoke at the event.

The march focused on the words of Coretta Scott King who said, “Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul.”

