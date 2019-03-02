



More than 150 Maryland soldiers are making their way to Fort Bliss, Texas, as they prepare to be deployed to the Middle East.

The soldiers from the Maryland Army National Guard 244th Engineer Company said their goodbyes to family and friends Saturday afternoon.

The group is part of the Vertical Engineer Unit which includes carpenters, plumbers and electricians.

While overseas they will be restoring buildings, homes and schools.

The unit is expected to return to Maryland around March 2020.

