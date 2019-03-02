



Sick of the snow? Sorry, there’s more wintry weather on its way to Maryland.

Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Sunday

Another round of snow is expected Sunday night into Monday.

#Winter Storm Watch goes into effect from Sunday 7 AM to Monday 7 AM. Heavy snow is possible with expected accumulations of 5 or more inches. Portions of northern & western MD can expect travel difficulties Sunday afternoon & overnight. Updates on #WJZ. pic.twitter.com/Hl7ddTwzsg — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) March 2, 2019

Here’s a look at what you can expect.

Sunday Afternoon: Snow mainly after 1 p.m. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Sunday Night: Sleet before 10 p.m. then snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 1 to 3 inches possible. Monday Morning: A chance of snow before 7 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

