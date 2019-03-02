Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, snow timeline, Talkers, Wintry Mix


BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Sick of the snow? Sorry, there’s more wintry weather on its way to Maryland.

Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Sunday

Another round of snow is expected Sunday night into Monday.

Here’s a look at what you can expect.

Sunday Afternoon: Snow mainly after 1 p.m. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. 

Sunday Night: Sleet before 10 p.m. then snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 1 to 3 inches possible. 

Monday Morning: A chance of snow before 7 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. 

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the systems headed our way.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

