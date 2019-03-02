Comments (6)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sick of the snow? Sorry, there’s more wintry weather on its way to Maryland.
Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Sunday
Another round of snow is expected Sunday night into Monday.
Here’s a look at what you can expect.
Sunday Afternoon: Snow mainly after 1 p.m. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Sleet before 10 p.m. then snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 1 to 3 inches possible.
Monday Morning: A chance of snow before 7 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the systems headed our way.
