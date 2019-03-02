



A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern Baltimore and northwest Harford counties from 2 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Heavy snow is possible Sunday during the day and extending into Sunday night.

Maryland Weather: 2 More Rounds Of Wintry Mix Coming

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches or more are possible, making travel very difficult.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says the slow-moving nature of this storm will cause accumulation to build in the affected areas.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says the slow-moving nature of this storm will cause accumulation to build in the affected areas.

Temperatures will be at or above freezing during the duration of the storm causing heavy wet snow to fall.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

There is also a Winter Storm Watch in effect for western Maryland from Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm.

