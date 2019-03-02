  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, or suspects, from an incident that occurred on Hanover Street near the on-ramp for I-95 South in Baltimore.

On Feb. 28, around 7:12 a.m. officers received a report of a minor vehicle collision that occurred on Hanover Street near the on-ramp for I-95 South in south Baltimore.

After an investigation, officers learned that one of the vehicles involved attempted to flee the scene after an altercation.

The vehicle that attempted to flee was a newer model, dark-colored Toyota passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to call MDTA Police Detective David Olschewske at 443-915-7779.

