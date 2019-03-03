Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for 85-year-old Daniel William Jenkins.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for 85-year-old Daniel William Jenkins.
He was last seen in the 500 block of North Luzerne Avenue.
Police said family and friends are concerned about Daniel William Jenkins’ well-being.
He is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 168 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey winter coat, blue jeans, a brown baseball cap and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel William Jenkins is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook