



Police are looking for 85-year-old Daniel William Jenkins.

He was last seen in the 500 block of North Luzerne Avenue.

Police said family and friends are concerned about Daniel William Jenkins’ well-being.

He is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 168 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey winter coat, blue jeans, a brown baseball cap and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel William Jenkins is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

