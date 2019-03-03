



Baltimore police announced Sunday that acting police commissioner Michael Harrison will update the case of Jacquelyn Smith, who was murdered on December 1, 2018 on Valley Street.

The announcement was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday but was pushed back to 6 p.m.

Smith’s husband claims she was stabbed while she was helping a panhandler.

“Snatched her necklace, and before I knew it, the girl snatched the little pocketbook from the seat and they both ran,” Keith added. “I jumped out the car to run, but I heard my wife screaming, so I came back to the car.”

Police have previously said they believe she was giving cash to a woman asking for money to feed her baby, when a man approached the car window, pulled out a knife, stabbed her in the chest, and robbed her.

A Baltimore Police Department release said Harrison will share a “significant development” in the case.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook