Four to eight inches are expected in parts of Maryland, while parts around Baltimore could see between two and four inches.

On major highways, road crews are keeping an eye on the slick streets, monitoring the wet roads from the snow.

State Highway Administration officials said this time, the pavement temperature is higher, meaning the snow quickly melts instead of turning to ice.

Their goal is to keep the roads salted and plowed while the temperature drops overnight.

“That big concern is going to be when that sun goes down and the pavement cools off then you’ll start to see if the storm hangs around where we have to go out and do some salting operations plowing operations,” said Charlie Gischlar, State Highway Administration.

The snow is extending across multiple counties. Carroll County is familiar with the conditions- including the roads.

The plows will be out, trying to stay ahead of the snowfall.

As always, road crews said it is best to stay off the roads if you can and give crews the space to work. And, state police have a message for anyone who decides to venture outside.

“The phrase “Know Before You Go” applies to anyone having to travel overnight, but certainly use caution if you’re headed out, make sure all of your car is clear of snow, windows, front and back, clear your headlights off, clear your taillights off. You want to be as visible as possible,” said Greg Shipley, Maryland State Police.

Jim Bonner was running some family errands Sunday but adjusted for the snow.

“The driving hasn’t been too bad. Mostly, the roads are just wet. It didn’t feel slick at all on your foot. Not too bad,” Bonner said.

Others who aren’t behind the wheel are deciding to come out in the cold for some games.

“Today we were planning on coming out here so we came. It doesn’t matter if it’s snowing or not but we just decided to come play football,” said Brandon Allen.

Still, officials warn everyone to be careful in this weather. A snow emergency plan has been activated in Carroll County.

