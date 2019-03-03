



PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Pikesville Sunday evening.

The victim, an adult man, was in front of his home in the unit block of Leafydale Court when he was shot multiple times by at least one suspect around 6:32 p.m., Baltimore County police said.

The suspect reportedly fled to a vehicle parked on a nearby side street and left the area before police arrived.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.