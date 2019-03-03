



Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting in the early hours Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Hollins Street to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene they discovered a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was summoned and the victim was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Medical Center for treatment.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after he arrived.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

