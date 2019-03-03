



Sick of the snow? Sorry, there’s more wintry weather on its way to Maryland.

Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Alerts In Effect Sunday

Another round of snow is expected Sunday into Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the top portion of the state and a winter weather advisory in effect for areas of Baltimore to Howard County. It also effects Kent County.

Rain & snow arriving mainly after 1PM. Total daytime snow accumulation around Baltimore City averaging 1 to 2 inches with an additional 2 inches overnight. Higher amounts north & west of metro area. Updates on https://t.co/r5SVylsZZz pic.twitter.com/ry8pLiLu8J — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) March 3, 2019

Get your errands done early. Radar is becoming active, but much of the snow & rain is not yet making it to the ground. Expect conditions to worsen late morning into early afternoon. Updates on #WJZ.com pic.twitter.com/IC0bjDJgjX — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) March 3, 2019

Here’s a look at what you can expect.

Sunday Afternoon: Snow mainly after 1 p.m. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Sunday Night: Sleet before 10 p.m. then snow and sleet between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 1 to 3 inches possible. Monday Morning: A chance of snow before 7 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the systems headed our way.

