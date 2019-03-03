



A winter storm warning is in effect for the top portion of the state from 2 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday morning and a winter weather advisory in effect for areas of Baltimore to Howard County. It also effects Kent County.

Heavy snow is possible Sunday during the day and extending into Sunday night.

Rain & snow arriving mainly after 1PM. Total daytime snow accumulation around Baltimore City averaging 1 to 2 inches with an additional 2 inches overnight. Higher amounts north & west of metro area. Updates on https://t.co/r5SVylsZZz pic.twitter.com/ry8pLiLu8J — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) March 3, 2019

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches or more are possible in the Baltimore area, making travel difficult. More snow is expected to the north and west of the city.

Meteorologist Tim Williams said the slow-moving nature of this storm will cause accumulation to build in the affected areas.

Temperatures will be at or above freezing during the duration of the storm causing heavy wet snow to fall.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

There is also a Winter Storm Watch in effect for western Maryland from Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm.

