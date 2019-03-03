



Going bald for a good cause. More than 100 people of all ages volunteered to have their heads shaved Sunday in order to raise money for childhood cancer research.

This signature head-shaving event from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation honors many Maryland children who have been affected by cancer.

This year’s event raised around $150,000 which will go toward funding the best research to find cures and improve treatments for kids with cancer.

