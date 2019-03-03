  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cancer, childhood cancer, Head shaving, Local TV, Maryland, St. Baldrick's Foundation


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Going bald for a good cause. More than 100 people of all ages volunteered to have their heads shaved Sunday in order to raise money for childhood cancer research.

This signature head-shaving event from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation honors many Maryland children who have been affected by cancer.

This year’s event raised around $150,000 which will go toward funding the best research to find cures and improve treatments for kids with cancer.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s