



The tennis scene in Baltimore County is getting a big facelift, thanks in part to a 101-year-old who’s still in the game.

She may be 101, but Evelyn Dyke Schroedl will still beat you in doubles- on the new tennis courts that will soon be her namesake.

She helped break ground at her beloved Goucher College, on the new Evelyn Dyke Schroedl ’62 Tennis Center.

“She’s had multiple roles at Goucher. Staff member, student, alumna, and she’s been a Goucher supporter for seven decades,” said Goucher President Jose Antonio Bowen.

The upgrade in the long-time tennis player’s name will replace Goucher’s eight old, worn-out courts, home to the women’s team and three-time champion men’s team.

The twelve new courts will be outdoors, Goucher Gopher-blue, and these will be open to the public.

“I hope they will be available for people in the area. Because we’ve lost so many courts this year,” Schroedl said.

Goucher’s big team investment is also a gift to the public and a centenarian’s lasting legacy.

The college hopes the new facility will be open by this fall.

