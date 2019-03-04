



Baltimore County Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Dundalk.

According to police, Georgina Fabiola Ramos was last seen Feb. 26 near her home in the unit block of Wise Avenue.

She’s described as five feet tall and 126 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, gray sweatpants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.

