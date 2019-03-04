Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are on the scene of a possible armed subject at Arundel Middle School in Odenton.
Police said at this time everything has checked out and they do not believe there is any threat.
Officers will remain on scene through dismissal.
Chopper 13 is headed to the scene.
