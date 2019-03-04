



Long before the sun came up, the Space X rocket carrying the Dragon Crew capsule lit up Saturday morning.

Designed and built by Elon Musk’s company, it climbed for a rendezvous with the international space station. According to a visibly relieved Musk “a little emotionally exhausted, because it was super stressful. But it worked, so far,”

Sunday it continued working as it maneuvered in for docking. On board, a mannequin named Ripley.

But two NASA astronauts are training to fly the dragon for real, and put the U.S. back in the business of manned space flight.

Ever since the space shuttle was decommissioned, Russia’s been providing the rides.

“So far so good. From our stand-point this is what you must see, the team hitting its stride,” said Douglas Hurley.

“Seeing a success like this definitely gives us a lot of confidence in the future,” Robert Behnken added.

A manned flight could happen as soon as this summer.

But NASA administrator stresses “It is less relevant as far as the date. What is more relevant is the safety of our crew. So we’re going to make sure we do things right. Period, end of story,”

Still to be tested is the Dragon Capsule’s return to earth, the most punishing part of the flight.

If all goes well, splashdown happens on Friday.

