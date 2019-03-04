



Baltimore City Council released information from the background interviews with Acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Monday.

In the documents, you can read the full q&a with the two-person delegation that went to New Orleans to check Harrison’s background.

Harrison is working as acting commissioner until his confirmation hearing.

Telephone interviews were also conducted with Councilwoman Cyndi Ngugen, Loyola University New Orleans president Tania Tatlow and Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

