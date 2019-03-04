



Three school programs evacuated after a bomb threat was made at the building they share Monday.

According to school officials, around noon Monday, the building on North Dukeland Street was evacuated.

Bard High School Early College, ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School, and the Angela Y. Davis Leadership Academy middle school program all use the same building for their programs.

The threat was unfounded and nothing was found.

Students and staff returned to their classrooms and resumed their day.

