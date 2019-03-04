



Gov. Larry Hogan released his supplemental budget for fiscal year 2020, saving $27 million in general funds.

It also funds several important state and local initiatives.

The University of Maryland will see a nearly $3 million increase in funding to retain top talent, and $250,000 is provided for a public alert system in Ellicott City following two historic floods in recent years.

