



A Texas judge gave Maryland 10 days to pick up a father and daughter suspected in the killing of Jacquelyn Smith.

Keith Smith and his daughter Valeria Smith were charged in the death of Keith’s wife. Initially Keith told police Jacquelyn was killed giving money to a panhandler in Baltimore.

Good Samaritan Jacquelyn Smith Killed In ‘Staged’ Attack By Husband, Stepdaughter, Police Say

The father and daughter are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The Cameron County district attorney said, “when they apprehended the two individuals authorities in the county made the presumption that they were headed to Mexico.”

The pair were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Combes, just 20 miles for the U.S.-Mexico border.

