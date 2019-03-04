



A man is dead in Southeast Baltimore after being shot in the chest.

Police responded to the 200 block of Douglas Court for a report of a shooting at around 7:08 p.m.

Once there, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

