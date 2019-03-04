Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The good news: we’re less than three weeks away from Spring.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The good news: we’re less than three weeks away from Spring.
The bad news: the system that brought rain, sleet and snow to various parts of Maryland Sunday is ushering in a cold blast.
WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the temperatures.
Dry, cold air is moving our way from central Canada and it will drop temperatures in our area.
There’s a decent amount of sun in the forecast, but we’re missing the warmth.
It’s early — but there’s a chance for a wintry mix Friday.
At this time it’s too early to tell exactly what we’ll get in Maryland.
You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook