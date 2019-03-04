



The good news: we’re less than three weeks away from Spring.

The bad news: the system that brought rain, sleet and snow to various parts of Maryland Sunday is ushering in a cold blast.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the temperatures.

Dry, cold air is moving our way from central Canada and it will drop temperatures in our area.

There’s a decent amount of sun in the forecast, but we’re missing the warmth.

It’s early — but there’s a chance for a wintry mix Friday.

At this time it’s too early to tell exactly what we’ll get in Maryland.

