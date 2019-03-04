Anyone with information should contact MDTA Police Detective David Olschewske at 443-915-7779.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects from an incident on Hanover Street near the on-ramp for I-95 South in Baltimore.
MDTA officers received a report of a minor vehicle collision that occurred on the on-ramp on February 28 at around 7:12 a.m. Officers learned that one of the cars involved is described as a newer model, dark-colored Toyota passenger car.
This vehicle attempted to flee the scene after an altercation, police said.
The other vehicle involved is described as a 2010 black Honda Accord.
MDTA officers are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Hanover Street near the on-ramp for I-95 South in Baltimore or near I-395 Northbound at approximately 7:12AM on Feb. 28, 2019 who may have seen the altercation to contact police.
Police are interested in learning more information about the suspects and vehicles involved.
Anyone with information should contact MDTA Police Detective David Olschewske at 443-915-7779.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook