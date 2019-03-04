



The Maryland Transportation Authority are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects from an incident on Hanover Street near the on-ramp for I-95 South in Baltimore.

MDTA officers received a report of a minor vehicle collision that occurred on the on-ramp on February 28 at around 7:12 a.m. Officers learned that one of the cars involved is described as a newer model, dark-colored Toyota passenger car.

This vehicle attempted to flee the scene after an altercation, police said.

The other vehicle involved is described as a 2010 black Honda Accord.

MDTA officers are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Hanover Street near the on-ramp for I-95 South in Baltimore or near I-395 Northbound at approximately 7:12AM on Feb. 28, 2019 who may have seen the altercation to contact police.

Police are interested in learning more information about the suspects and vehicles involved.