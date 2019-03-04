  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dog was found dead in Annapolis.

Police received a call at 7:30 a.m. Monday after a female pit bull was located dead under a trash bag in the area of Old Mill Bottom Road and St. Margaret’s Road.

The dog’s age is unknown.

Detectives are investigating the dog’s death.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-1960 or Animal Care & Control 410-222-8900.

