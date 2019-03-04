Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing grandmother and her 4-year-old granddaughter.
They were last seen leaving a funeral in the 2700 block of W North Avenue in Baltimore.
Tonya Denise Decator, 53, had permission to take her granddaughter, but neither have been seen since March 1.
Devynne Kharter Smith is 3-foot-5, 32 pounds with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green coat and multi-colored pants.
Please call 911 if you see them.
